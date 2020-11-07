Brad Parscale, the former manager of President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign, is writing a book and could secure a multi-million dollar deal for his tell-all.

Parscale worked on the president’s successful 2016 campaign and is close to him and several members of the Trump family, including Jared Kushner.

The talk of a tell-all has shaken up members of the president’s team and some are concerned Parscale could spill insider details and gossip about President Trump and his family, Bloomberg News reported.

Parscale would have to deliver some sort of goods to get a seven figure advance from a publishing company. He’s told people he has an agent, is talking to a publisher and in the process of writing.

But when the tome would be published is unclear.

He’s also reported to be the rare Trump aide who did not sign a non-disclosure agreement, a weapon the Trump family has wielded to try and stop other former aides from publishing books.

The administration unsuccessfully tried to stop publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book and the Trump family sued Mary Trump to try and stop her book from being published.

And the Justice Department sued Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the first lady’s who was an unpaid contractor in the East Wing, after Wolkoff published a book on Melania Trump that portrayed the first lady in an unflattering light. The department accused Wolkoff of violating the NDA she signed and is going after her book’s profits.

Parscale was removed as campaign manager in July after President Trump’s post-COVID comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, turned out to be a bust.

Bill Stepien replaced him but Parscale stayed on board.

But Parscale went on to resign in late September after he was detained by police in Florida following a domestic incident at his home there.

At that time, SWAT teams surround Parscale’s Fort Lauderdale mansion in fear he was about to shoot himself.

After barricading himself inside for more than an hour, the siege ended with Parscale stumbling into the front yard – bare-chested and clutching a beer – where he was tackled to the ground before being detained for mental health evaluation.

In several of the clips Candice, Parscale’s wife of eight years, can be seen with large bruises to her arms and a swollen lip.

The 41-year-old Candice has down played any suggestion her husband is a domestic abuser but in the videos she can be overheard telling officers the opposite.

‘How did he do that?’ a concerned male officer asks, pointing out her injuries. ‘Just grabbing,’ Candice replies. ‘A couple days ago.’

When the officer quizzes her further about scratches to her face and her fat lip, she replies, softly: ‘He slapped me.’

The officer suggests Candice, who fled the house in just a bikini when her husband cocked a pistol and began ‘ranting and raving’, speaks with a detective.

‘No, no I’m fine, I’m fine,’ she insists, wrapping herself in a towel.

Despite his talk of divorce, Parscale reconciled with his wife after he was released three days later.

He then announced he was stepping back from his role of digital strategist with the Trump 2020 campaign due to ‘enormous stress’, having been demoted from the campaign manager’s gig in July.

It was widely reported in July that Parscale was demoted because a much-trumpeted rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma drew a dismal crowd and left the President fuming.

However DailyMail.com revealed that Parscale was also subject to an internal audit investigating claims that as much as $40 million went missing from Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The President’s deputy press secretary Ken Farnaso denied the story, saying: ‘There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was.’

But Business Insider reported similarly that Parscale’s spending at the campaign was subject to an internal audit into an estimated $10 million worth of wasted spending.

The outlet further reported that Parscale told fellow 2020 staffers and friends that he was under Federal investigation, though it remains unclear whether any such inquiry exists as officials at several law enforcement agencies declined

Parscale was a web designer with no interest in politics when he first received an email from the Trump Organization in 2011 asking him to pitch a design for a website hawking a real estate scheme.

Campaign records show Parscale was making $15,000 a month as Trump’s electioneering guru. In January 2019, the day of his 43rd birthday, Parscale bought this $2.4 million canal-front mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Broward County real estate records show

More projects followed and in 2015 Parscale received another email telling him Trump was thinking about running for president and needed a campaign website in two days.

‘So I wrote back and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it for $1,500,” Parscale told 60 Minutes in 2017.

By the end of the election season, Parscale had seen more than $94 million in campaign contributions flow through one of his companies that engineered Trump’s controversial online election marketing.

By then, Parscale, considered particularly close to the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was one of a handful of people allowed to tweet on Trump’s behalf.

Parscale and his wife own three swish Fort Lauderdale condos, worth a combined $5 million, and have at least $300,000 worth of cars, including a 2017 Ferrari, a Range Rover and a BMW X6.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in August 2019, he said he was not in the slightest bit apologetic about his wealth.

‘I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump’s campaign manager,’ Parscale said.

‘The President is an excellent businessman and being associated with him for years has been extremely beneficial to my family.’