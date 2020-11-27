Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited has dissociated itself from the suit challenging the Federal Government’s move on modernization of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Managing Director of the company, Ope Babalola, in a statement, described the media reports as misleading and malicious, even as he reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting the government’s intention for a more modern customs administration.

Recall that media reports (not The Guardian) had stated that litigation with suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/850/2017 was filed in December 2018 at the Federal High Court Abuja by Messrs Adani Mega Systems Limited and Webb Fontaine, challenging the Federal Government for breaching an earlier contract with both consortiums on the awarded $3.1billion Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) modernisation contract to another consortium.

Babalola said the firm is not in court with the Federal Government nor have they engaged in litigation with any ministry, department or agency of government.

He added: “We have read several media reports linking our company in respect of a litigation process challenging Federal Government’s move on Nigeria Customs Service modernisation.

”We do not know what motives any party may have for adding our name to a lawsuit we know nothing about. We find it misleading and disruptive to our excellent relations with the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and the Nigeria Customs Service.’

Babalola said the firm is committed to supporting the Federal Government’s drive for modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service, which synchronises with the firm’s vision as a service provider in this line of business.

