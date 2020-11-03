By Robert Egbe

Petferns Group has said it is committed to a N2billion industrial investment in the country with the purchase of seven hectares of land in Bayelsa State for assembling and manufacturing plants.

It said the scheme would cover investment in agro-farms, tissue paper manufacturing, industrial gases production, pharmaceuticals, generator assembly plants and electrical fittings, among others.

Petferns Group spokesperson, Peace Eberechukwu told reporters in Lagos that the plants, which should commence operations next year, are expected to employ 3,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly.

Eberechukwu said the group was open to a partnership with the Bayelsa State government for receptive leasing by sand filling the vast land, located at Amasoma by Niger Delta University, for quick commencement of operations.

According to her, the bulk of the business, such as production of industrial gases, tissue paper production, assembly of knockdown generators and electrical fittings would be carried out in Bayelsa, by a locally sourced workforce.

She disclosed that the company was ready to offer 10 per cent equity share if the state government accepts to sandfill the land located at Amasoma.

The spokesperson maintained that finance for the huge investment was provided by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Providus Bank, adding that other Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Enugu were other states considered for the project.

“Financing is based on bank funding. Cost of structure is by us while machinery cost is joint venture financing of 25 percent equity and 75 percent from bank. We have also invested in landed properties in other States like Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Enugu states where other businesses would be situated.

“There is the need to address unemployment issues in Nigeria. How do you say youths are the leaders of tomorrow and there are no jobs for them after graduation from higher institutions to prepare them for leadership?” Eberechukwu lamented.

She lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for promoting incentives such as backward integration and tax holidays, noting that the incentives would further help to plough the component of business into expansion.

She called for the harmonisation of the tax system in the country, adding that the Nigerian market would be “priority for the products, while prices would be cheap “because we are processing the seeds here and we are also going to generate our power.”