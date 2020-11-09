The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong, has pointed out value creation and digital technology diversification as the key drivers of the company’s Q3 robust performance. He said the company leveraged technology to expand its reach and deepen market penetration.

“We are expanding our horizon by not just deploying technology to transform our business units but building innovative technology products and deploying them to other businesses in diverse sectors. Through this, we have created a new client base while charting the path for sustainable superior returns to our investors,” he said.

Idiong said the company has seized the opportunity offered by new technology to transit from a traditional registrar to a technology and innovation business.

“While the negative economic impacts of the Covid-19 continue to affect traditional income lines, the transition of the company from a traditional registrar business to a technology business deploying technology to transform the registrar, cooperative, e-commerce and digital technology could not have come at a better time. We are confident that the company’s new businesses will continue to gather momentum.



We will continue to deliver sustainable value to our investors,” he said.

Part of the result of the transformation process the company has embarked upon is the 264 per cent year-on-year growth in digital technology consultancy income recorded in Q3.