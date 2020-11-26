Our Reporter

Imagine if Nigeria became self-sufficient in food supply within the next seven years; awesome isn’t it? She then would have broken the jinx as a leading African nation to largely address hunger within the black continent?

Interestingly, a social interventionist firm Rich Life Africa, says a novel online contest it is launching would help not only in providing food to millions of Nigerians in abundance but making youths nationwide millionaires.

Addressing the media at the official flag-off of the initiative tagged ‘Students Against Hunger’ (SAH), Managing Director of Rich Life Africa Mr. Modestus Bernard, described SAH as an online entertainment contest that would feature undergraduates across tertiary institutions nationwide, as well as serving and discharged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who would profit from a high paying job, become millionaires and as well feed millions of hungry Nigerians. among other goodies.

Though it seems every inch a charity initiative, Bernard said it is far from it. Nonetheless, he likened SAH as a business model designed to fulfill the dual role of generating a profit and feeding millions of hungry Nigerians.

Going down memory lane, Bernard said Rich Life, which is the initiator of the contest, went into critical thinking to evolve a model targeted at substantially addressing hunger in Nigeria within a seven-year window.

According to him, SAH has adopted ‘Bernard Triangle’ a seven-year roadmap that would open up a floodgate of opportunities for youths and other Nigerians within the time frame.

He said: “The Bernard Triangle is a seven-year roadmap that will provide surplus food, create millions of high paying jobs, produce millions of millionaires thereby lubricating the economy.

“The concepts embedded in the Bernard Triangle will guarantee continuous employment and wealth creation which invariably will stimulate economic growth.”

For instance, Bernard said the first year (2021) will see the contest generate a total of N250 billion while offering employment to

10,417 youths on a N50, 000 minimum wage each. Besides, another N171, 233 homes would be fed and about 15 millionaires produced in the year under review.

This trend, Bernard explained, would continue in subsequent years with an expected surge in revenues that would again cater for the aforementioned, including project ‘Save the Hungry’ which he said would ensure enough food in Nigerian households.

He continued: “SAH first edition is projected to raise a minimum N10 billion from one hundred million votes at N100 per vote within four to six months. At the end of the contest, between 40 to 50 percent will be dedicated to the project ‘Save The Hungry.”

Bernard appealed to interested individuals to log on SAH website with a N1000 registration fee. He said as the contest progresses, individuals would be compelled to send SMS valued at N100.00 per vote for their preferred candidate.

Rich Life General Manager Promise Egbuijor, advocated more partners, promising a win-win for partners who buy into the initiative.

He said the marketability of the project, makes it attractive for individuals to want to identify with it.

“We have designed this project in such a manner that no one will be a loser. We are not asking the government to support us in terms of sponsorship; however, we are sure the government will want to partner with us once they see what this initiative is achieving.”

Director of Communication Chris Okoro added that youth millionaires the contest would produce would be accorded mentorship so they can utilise the opportunities well.

“This is not MMM or any other winner-takes-all reality contest. This contest will provide young millionaires, but we will not just leave them like that. We shall provide them with a support system in terms of mentorship to be able to utilise well such opportunities.

“Aside from the millionaires, over 10,000 voters will be going home with smartphones each. We have decided to leverage this demography (students), usually because a larger segment of them have had and usually has one experience or another with hunger while in school.”

Brand Ambassador for SAH and Nigeria’s first female Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa, expressed willingness to identify with the contest, premising her belief on an initiative which is not phoney but meant to crucially address the phenomenon of hunger.

She said: “I am the kind of person who loves to put happiness on people’s faces, therefore this project aligns with my philosophy,” she began.

“Students Against Hunger is a very big business, and not where a group of people gathered to milk innocent Nigerians. We went to change the life of our students.

“I have done a lot for Nigerians and if I could stake my integrity into this project as an ambassador in Nigeria and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, that simply shows that my commitment to this project to change the life of our youths in total.”