As part of efforts to make Nigeria achieve food self-sufficiency, Popular Farms and Mills Limited, an arm of Stallion Group, has reaffirmed commitment to boost rice production in the country.

With recent data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing how agriculture had positively contributed to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the firm expressed confidence that the Nigerian economy, which had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, would bounce back with collective efforts in the agricultural industry and right economic policies.







Besides, annual supply chain meet by the group has been institutionalised as a formal platform to announce the commencement of the wet harvest of paddy rice and sesame in Nigeria.







The firm recognised and rewarded stakeholders, such aggregators, farmers, cooperatives, logistic coordinators, financial institutions, technical partners and NGOs, for their efforts and contribution to the company’s paddy rice and sesame value chain backward integration initiatives.







The company awarded Sani Musa Abunaka and Nababa Isha Ibrahim from North Central region; Abdullahi Guirin and Umar Dan Alhaji from North East and Abdullahi Izge and Shehu Bawa from North west regions for their stupendous contributions.







Managing Director of the farm, Mr Amit Kumar Rai, said the company was working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to tackle the pandemic that has caused a social and economic mayhem in the country.

