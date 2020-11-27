With global statistics of about 4.2 billion people living without access to safely-managed sanitation and at risk of deadly diseases globally, Hypo Solution, in celebration of the World Toilet Day, has partnered with the Lagos State government to rehabilitate public toilet facilities at motor parks, markets and other high traffic areas to curb the spread of infectious diseases across the state and encourage cleanliness.







The three-day activity organised with the participation of the Lagos State Ministry of Health was geared towards bringing into the consciousness of the public, key factors to note in managing and preventing the spread of deadly infectious diseases such as Lassa fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, cholera, typhoid, among others, which experts say lie in the art of practicing sustainable environmental cleanliness and quality personal hygiene.







Speaking at the event held at Ojodu Berger motor park, the Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Akintayo Akinseloyin, said with the huge infrastructural deficit in terms of toilet facilities across Nigeria, there was need to create massive sensitisation around behavioural change towards using safe toilets and avoiding open defecation.







He said that Hypo, as part of activities to mark the day, has upgraded and maintained some toilet facilities in motor parks, markets places and other public places with high traffic of people across Lagos to make the toilets attractive for people to use, while discouraging environmental pollution and offered free defecation service to everyone.







The Director, Health Education, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Shola Hassan, commended Hypo on its partnership with the state government in discouraging the culture of open defecation and unhygienic practice among the people, thereby keeping infectious diseases around the environment at bay.







Also speaking, the Facility Manager, Ojodu Berger motor park toilet, Adenike Adebayo, emphasised on the need for clean toilet facilities to ensure that coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases do not find its way to the public.