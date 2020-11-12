Action Health Incorporated (AHI) is collaborating with Rise Up to train 60 girls on leadership and public advocacy skills.







Founder, Action Health Incorporated (AHI), Adenike Essiet, said the organisation would ensure that the beneficiaries, after their graduation in Lagos, successfully transit to healthy and productive adulthood.







She said: “We work with young people, parents, leaders, youth-serving organisations, government agencies and policymakers to design and implement innovative and participatory projects in education, healthcare and youth development, providing models that have been adopted and expanded by government and other civil society organisations.







“We have worked with different groups of girls who are now multiple award winners in their various fields. Even boys are not left out. We have different sections and programmes where we have trained both genders to be better citizens of our country.”







Elizabeth Williams, a graduate of accountancy from the University of Lagos, spoke on her story titled the “Leadership Journey”, and narrated how AHI had trained her from the elementary level. She disclosed that she was able to discover her life purpose through training, volunteering and skills from the NGO.