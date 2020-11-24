By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to restrict many people indoors, Dochase Adx Limited has advised business owners to go digital in increasing their customers base.

Dochase Adx is a technology company that help businesses acquire and retain customers.

Its Founder, Chibuike Goodnews during a virtual conference with title, “Acquiring and retaining customers in the new normal” said Covid-19 pandemic has brought people five years into what they would have been into in future.

He said a lot of businesses have been stressed on how they acquire and retain customers as a result of the pandemic and other economic factors.

He said before now, customers probably have to do an outdoor event where customers physically assemble but this has become difficult as everybody has gone indoors.

He noted that despite the development, some are still connected somehow to the internet and so the country and indeed the world is physically wall apart, but digitally seconds away.

He said products have also become dynamic in terms of customer acquisition, adding that products that are digitally inclined have seen growth.

He urge business owners to put their product forward to customers through digital marketing.

He said: “Many businesses have been left in limbo with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the major problem businesses experience is how to acquire customers, how they get sales people, use flier and other means but this doesn’t work anymore. What works now is digital marketing.

“So how do you get people who will not come to your shop physically to buy your product and even when they know that you are on internet, how do you keep them? At Dochase Adx, we bring you to the front of the people who are interested in your product to you through the use of data analytics, among others. We build all this around the behavior of the people and learn how to ensure you maintain them”, he added.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Saintgermain Onwukeme said it is no brainer that humans like to identify more with what makes them happy and there’s no exception to that ideology when it comes to marketing product or services delivery, be it transactions in the physical stores or via online store.

So, it begs the fundamental questions, how well do you treat your customers? What is your customer culture, he queried?

Dochase ensures dedicated, customizable, automated 24/7 business response Chatbot on WhatsApp and web to interface with your customers, giving you enough time to focus on other business. We promote your product’s visibility on the internet to drive usage of the bot, rive interaction between the Chatbot and the customers who have genuine interest in your business and wishes to interact with your business, position your product to enhance its reputation and desirability, among others.

He stressed that retaining your existing customers only sounds terrifying but it could be quite simple, with the right tools or technology, you can take your efforts to the next level by including a chatbot for customer retention.

One of the benefits of Dochase chatbot is that you can easily target your audience, he said.