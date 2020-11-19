Justina Asishana – Minna

The first Professor in Nupe land and the first Professor of Veterinary Medicine in Northern Nigeria, Professor Shehu Bida is dead.

He died at the age of 86 in his country home, Bida, Niger state after a brief illness on Thursday.

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has described the death of Prof Shehu Bida, Marafan Nupe, as a monumental loss to the Nupe Kingdom, Niger state and the country.

In a condolence message, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said that the Professor’s demise was not just a loss to the North but the country at large adding that he was a rare gem that contributed immensely to the development of the Northern region.

The Governor said that the Late Professor’s wise counsel would be greatly missed.

“Death is inevitable; every living soul must test it. Professor Bida lived an accomplished life and has left an indelible mark that he will always be remembered for.”

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar said that the death of the late University Don was an irreplaceable loss and his demise has created a wide vacuum that will be too difficult to fill.

The Etsu Nupe said that the deceased had created positive precedence of mutual inter-relationship between the rich, the peasants, the old and the young describing the late Marafan Nupe as a humble gentleman who was incontestably known for fairness and justice.

Abubakar added that the deceased had shown genuine love to the people living in his domain, irrespective of their tribes, as well as religious inclinations.

“Though God has His reasons for taking him at this point, the people of the state had enjoyed his Fatherly advice and he will be greatly missed.

“He was also a peacemaker and an amiable personality who was at home with his people, whose vacuum would be difficult to fill,” he added.

The Governor and the traditional leader prayed to God to give the immediate family, close associates and Bida Emirate the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.