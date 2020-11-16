Unknown gunmen have abducted five officials of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The officials were kidnapped Monday evening during an attack on the service’s inspection point in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state, the agency said.

“Unknown gunmen today attacked the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) officially gazetted inspection point in Vandeikya Local Government Area, destroying property and kidnapping 5 staff on duty,” a statement posted on the BIRS Facebook page said.

It said the gunmen who were dressed in military uniforms, drove in a Hilux van with three motorcycles and invaded the BIRS inspection point in Vandeikya. It said the attackers set fire on staff motorcycle, shot sporadically before kidnapping five BIRS staff and hurting several others.

Calls to the BIRS’ known phone number were unanswered Monday night.

The media officer to the executive chairman of the board, Ati Terkula, told Punch newspaper that the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Catherine Anene, did not also immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls and text messages.

As at the time of this report the whereabout of the staff were unknown, even as the matter has been reported to the Vandeikya Divisional Police Station, the statement said.