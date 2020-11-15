By Dayo Mustapha

· Greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gases are gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. When the sun passes through the atmosphere, the greenhouse gases absorb the radiation and prevent the heat from leaving the atmosphere. This is known as the greenhouse gas effect.

Without greenhouse gases, the average temperature on Earth would be far too cold to sustain life. However, when we add more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere through human activity, this causes more of the sun’s energy to get trapped in the atmosphere, heating up the Earth and causing global warming.

· Food security

Increasing temperatures are already affecting agricultural productivity, putting fruit and vegetable supplies at risk. Unpredictable precipitation patterns and more frequent extreme weather events are adding to disruptions in the food system.

· Rainforest destruction major cause of carbon dioxide release

Trees and forests are known as ‘carbon sinks’, because they store carbon dioxide as they grow. When humans cut down rainforests or they are destroyed by wildfires, large amounts of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere. Global greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans are due to deforestation, comparable to the emissions from all of the passenger vehicles on the planet.

· Destruction of coral reefs

Coral reefs are large underwater structures composed of the skeletons of colonial marine invertebrates called coral. In the last 30 years, half of the world’s coral reefs have died. Human activity, as well as increased temperatures, has contributed significantly to coral bleaching. When the water becomes too warm, the algae living in the coral’s tissues leave. Algae provides the coral with most of its energy, and so it needs algae to survive.

This impacts fish and other species that make these corals their home.

· Weather

More and more countries around the world are experiencing record high temperatures, droughts, unprecedented floods and other extreme weather events.