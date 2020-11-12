By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

No fewer than five persons have been killed in Edo in the last two days due to clashes involving rival Eiye and Aye cult groups.

The Nation gathered some of the notorious cult leaders were among the 1,993 inmates that escaped on October 19 from the Maximum Correctional Centre (White House) on Sapele Road and Oko Medium Correctional Centre on Airport Road.

The latest cult clashes took place mostly at Upper Sokponba, Ogida, and New Benin areas of Benin.

Some armed cultists in Upper Sokponba were brandishing AK-47 rifles, machetes, axes, and other dangerous weapons shooting sporadically into the air on Thursday.

They harassed motorists and pedestrians, forcing many residents to scamper to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

Two persons were shot dead in Idogbo, Benin with one of the victims killed near a popular filling station very close to the Secretariat of Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Council.

The third victim was killed near Y-Junction in the Sokponba axis of the state capital.

Two victims, with one of them a father of four, were shot dead close to Ogida Police Barracks in Benin.

It was also gathered that one person was killed on Wednesday near Constain in New Benin.

On Wednesday, some gunmen took over Siluko road near Ogida Police Barracks, Benin, brandishing guns.

They forced pedestrians to raise their hands without any resistance from security operatives.

A resident of Upper Sokponba, who craved anonymity, said he and others had been living in fear with most of them rushing back home from 5 pm while many tenants had relocated from the area to safer parts of Benin.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said he was going to get back.

He was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.