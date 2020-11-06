A 20-year-old fleeing suspected ritualist, Festus Simon, accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police Command.







According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, his arrest, effected on Wednesday, came on the heels of information received by the police at Sotubo Divisional headquarters, Sagamu, that the suspect, who killed his victim on October 1, fled his residence at Iyana Church area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, to Simawa Area of Ogun State under the pretense of looking for job in order to evade arrest.







It was gathered that the suspect had been on the wanted list of Oyo State Police Command in connection with the killing of the boy, as his accomplice has since been arrested.







Oyeyemi said as a result of the information, the DPO Sotubo Division, SP Samuel Adefolalu, led his detectives to the suspect’s hideout where he was arrested. “He has made useful statement, while the Oyo State command has been contacted for onwards transfer of the suspect.

MEANWHILE, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has warned that the state will not be a haven to criminals because “the best form of community policing is what we practice in Ogun, thereby making it difficult for any criminal to hibernate anywhere in the state.”