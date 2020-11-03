By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:37 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 13:11 EST, 3 November 2020

Authorities searching for Mexico City’s former police chief, who is wanted on corruption charges, seized a massive fleet of classic vehicles from the fugitive official’s mansion, who is believed to be hiding in the United States.

As part of a joint investigation launched by the Mexico City and Morelos state attorney general offices, law enforcement agents raided Raymundo Collins’ home last Thursday and confiscated 41 classic automobiles and along with his art painting collection.

Images released by the Attorney General offices featured the 65-year-old Collins’ vintage automobile collection, including a Rolls Royce and a pink Cadillac El Dorado parked alongside each other inside a garage at his luxurious digs located on the coast of Playa Coqueta in the municipality of Tequesquitengo.

Investigators also seized three jet skies, an all-terrain vehicle, a motorcycle and boat.

On January 3, Collins was accused of diverting at least $331,000 during his time as Mexico City’s Housing Institute director during the administration of Miguel Mancera, the nation capital’s former mayor from December 2012 to August 2018.

On January 14, the Interpol issued a red notice for the capture of Collins, the fourth official from Mancera administraiton accused of improprieties.

The former top is also investigated for illegally purchasing a property Mexico City’s Álvaro Obregón borough for $3.3 million. He’s been fined $15.1 million for the fraudulent transaction and has been barred from serving in public office for two years.

Collins is facing up to 27 months in prison if convicted.

Collins replaced Hiram Almeida, who resigned as Mexico City’s police chief in July 2018, holding the post until December of that year.

The outlaw official’s stint as the second-highest ranking officer in Mexico City’s police department took place during President Andres Manuel López Obrador tenure as governor.

Mexico City judge issued a warrant for Collins’ arrest September 8

Mexico’s Attorney General Office filed an extradition request with the United States on Saturday, according to spokesperson Ulises Lara.

‘[Collins] has an arrest warrant for his probable participation in the crime committed by public servants in the form of improper use of attributions and powers, in addition to [being wanted] by the National Institute of Migration,’ Lara said in a press conference.