Months after the death of her husband, former first lady of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband and former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall that the governor who had been on a life support machine at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into coma following Coronavirus complications had died on Thursday, 25 June.

Florence who disclosed that their wedding was held at mapo hall in Ibadan, added that their marriage was filled with love, laugher, mutual respect and peace.

The late governor and his wife have five children together, the marriage has been blessed with four daughters and a son. They are all adults now and some of them even have their own families.

She wrote; ”40 years ago i signed the dotted lines to a lifetime commitment and unconditional love in matrimony between myself and my husband Abiola Ajimobi, at mapo hall Ibadan, Oyo state. Our marriage was filled with love, laugher, mutual respect and peace, we were indeed a perfect team and I thank God for the privilege of being wife to this wonderful man for 40 years.

In 2011, Ajimobi contested the gubernatorial election under the Action Congress of Nigeria and won, he contested for second term 11 April 2015, under the same political party and won. That made him the first governor in Oyo state to occupy the seat twice and in succession.

