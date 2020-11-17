By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:55 EST, 16 November 2020 | Updated: 19:00 EST, 16 November 2020

Unsuspecting motorists driving along a busy Florida highway over the weekend were treated to an unexpected sight of two people having sex by the side of the road in broad daylight.

The graphic display was reported by multiple drivers on Saturday afternoon, leading to the arrests of 39-year-old Amber Gormley and 30-year-old Shawn McClelland.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun, the incident took place just before 2.45pm in the area of Whitney Road and US Highway 19 North in Largo.

In the mood for love: Amber Gormley, 39 (left), and Shawn McClelland, 30 (right), have been charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition in Florida

The pair were reportedly caught having sex on the side of the road in the area of Whitney Road and US Highway 19 North in Largo, Florida (pictured)

The amorous pair were said to have been observed by multiple onlookers having intercourse in an open area.

One driver reported seeing McClelland performing oral sex on Gormley and digitally penetrating her.

When questioned by police after his arrest, McClelland ‘confirmed he had oral sex ‘ and admitted to the other sexual acts involving Gormley.

Gormley and McClelland were each charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition, and booked into the Pinellas County jail on $10,000 bond.

Drivers reported observing McClelland perform oral sex on Gormley in broad daylight and in full view of passing motorists. The 39-year-old woman was listed as a transient

McClelland allegedly admitted to performing oral sex and digitally penetrating Gormley

The male suspect was additionally charged with possession of synthetic marijuana.

The complaint states that both Gormley and McClelland assured deputies that all the sexual acts were consensual.

Gormley, who is listed as a transient, has a vast criminal record stretching back to at least 1999, including charges of aggravated battery, multiple counts of shoplifting and grand theft, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

McClelland has a more modest rap sheet compared to his paramour, which includes a traffic infraction in 2014 and a 2018 conviction on a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing cat litter and peppermint tea from Walmart.