By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:52 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 03:20 EST, 10 November 2020

A Florida man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead, and wounded her roommate when she tried to shield her body from the bullets, following an argument on Sunday morning.

Christopher Pequeen, 33, was arrested and now faces a capital murder charge after the attack on the two women – who were not named by police.

Pequeen and his girlfriend lived in a duplex in Bartow, Polk County, with another couple, The Ledger reports.

Pequeen’s girlfriend reportedly told her roommate at 5am that she had argued with her boyfriend, and that he had covered her nose and mouth with his hand and cut off her breathing.

She reportedly said she was afraid he would kill her and she wanted a restraining order.

At 8am, Pequeen allegedly burst into the bedroom where his girlfriend and the other couple were talking, and immediately hit his girlfriend with a pistol.

He then proceeded to shoot his girlfriend in the chest while she was sitting on the bed, knocking her backwards, per the police affidavit.

Pequeen then allegedly shot the female roommate as she attempted to shield the woman from harm, before shooting his girlfriend twice more.

Pequeen is then said to have threatened the male roommate and had him turn over everyone’s cell phones – before the couple managed to escape and seek help.

Both women were taken to the hospital after running to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

According to NBC News, the girlfriend died at the hospital, while the roommate survived and was listed in stable condition.

Pequeen took off from the scene and allegedly attempted to bury the gun and dispose of the cell phones before the K-9 unit reached him, with the dogs injuring the suspect.

If convicted of murder, Pequeen could possibly face life in prison or the death penalty

Pequeen was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with physical evidence in a capital felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a building, and touching or hitting a police dog.

‘This is an example of how horrific domestic violence can become,’ Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

‘Christopher Pequeen is a coward and a murderer.’

Pequeen has previously racked up 18 felony charges and 17 misdemeanor charges. Under Florida law, he likely wasn’t allowed to own a firearm.

Pequeen was being held in the Polk County Jail as of Monday afternoon. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of murder.