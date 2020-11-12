FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in line with her market development objectives is sponsoring a one-day webinar organised by Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA).

The webinar, which holds on Thursday November 12, 2020 will be attended by dealers, treasurers, middle & back office staff, regulators, corporate treasurers, financial market participants, investors, and other stakeholders.

The three – hour event commences at 10.am and ends by 1:00 pm. opportunity for the participants and other stakeholders to discuss issues that will move the bonds market forward.

The webinar, with theme: “Growing a Liquid Market for Corporate Bonds” presents opportunity for partipants to discuss various ways to develop a liquid market for the corporate bonds.

In statement, the FMDA Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje, said the event will start with an opening remarks by FMDA President, Mrs. Adetoun Dosunmu.

The keynote address will be delivered by Director-General (D-G), Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Pat Oniha, who will be speaking on the theme: “Growing a Liquid Market for Corporate Bonds.”

Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele Koko will be speaking on the topic: “Growing a Liquid Market for Corporate Bonds: Regulator’s Perspective.”

Also to speak is Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, who will be speaking on the topic: Growing a Liquid Market for Corporate Bonds: Stakeholders’ Role.

Mrs. Gbegbaje, said the theme is not only timely but is expected to deepen Nigeria’s financial market and investors’ confidence in the much needed long term financing for infrastructural development.

The webinar also provides a veritable avenue for the exchange of ideas, dissemination of information and fostering of business relationships among participants.

The FMDA is an Association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating in Nigeria with regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.