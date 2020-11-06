After the recent attack on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s facility in Lagos, stakeholders are calling for the refocusing of attention on port facilities across the country, OLUWAKEMI DAUDA reports.

One of the main by-products of the recent attacks on the Tin-Can Island Port and the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Marina, Lagos, by hoodlums, is the need for the refocusing of attention by the Federal Government on port facilities across the country.

With the manner with which the NPA building was vandalised, stakeholders have called to question the security of the fragile economy and urged government to wake up to its responsibility of securing the nation and its assets.

They spoke with The Nation in interviews on the incident. They were unanimous in their views that, for a country like Nigeria that is trying to diversify its exports and foreign exchange earnings, its seaports and the huge investment therein needed to be protected from internal and external attacks.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the country has six seaports: Apapa and Tin Can in Lagos, the Onne and Port-Harcourt ports in Rivers State, the Warri Port, and the Calabar Port. But, by many accounts, only Lagos ports are enjoying much attention. But the two ports are vulnerable to attack.

Addressing reporters in Lagos, a few days ago, NPA’s Managing Director Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said the attack on the Tin Can Island Port commenced on Tuesday October 20, at 9:45am while that of the headquarters was done the following day.

The uncoordinated attacks, stakeholders said, called to question the role of security operatives in securing lives and properties. They wondered that if the uncoordinated attacks were of that magnitude, what would happen if the attacks were done by terrorists?

Usman said: “The attackers at the headquarters numbering over 300 persons, gained access into the premises at 8:42am on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 from the outer Broad Street wing brandishing daggers, sticks and cutlasses.

“After attacking, disarming and chasing the security personnel on duty out of the headquarters premises, the attackers proceeded to burn and vandalise several vehicles belonging to the authority and some members of staff. They thereafter set a wing of the office building on fire.

“Upon knowledge of the attack, officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces were invited and deployed to the premises They successfully dispersed the hoodlums and reclaimed possession of the premises following which the authority’s firemen were able to gain access into the building and put out the raging fire,” Usman said.

But the question the stakeholders are asking is why must the government wait till the evil act was committed before it responded?

The nation’s security spotlight, the former President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, said: “must fall on the maritime sector through which the vast majority of the world trade mentioned above is moved..

“With the attack on NPA building, we have seen that our ports in general lack the security cover they deserve and that they are vulnerable in terms of container security and port surveillance,” he said

Government, other stakeholders said, must start to identify weak security points at the ports, some of which, they said, are ripe for exploitation in future by criminal groups including hoodlums that hijacked the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

A maritime analyst, Mr Albert Solomon, said:

“Whatever the chosen method is, two facts stand out. Firstly, there is no doubt that ports present attractive targets for potential attacks. Human costs aside, any attack that shuts down the two Lagos ports would do significant harm and immeasurable damage to national economy. Secondly, security at ports is vital as a first line of defence. Yet, our port security remains weak, having had comparatively little financial support in terms of necessary security architecture.

Also, a maritime lawyer, Mr Muhammed Oluwaseyi, described port security as “grossly under funded”.

According to him, “with the poor and disgraceful state of the road leading to the Lagos ports and the small amount of money re-invested in port facilities from the huge amount generated from it everyday by the government and operators, the Federal Government needs to refocus its attention to port security now that the economy cannot survive without the ports,” he said.

NPA, he said, must ensure that terminal operators installed x-ray technology – a distinct advantage if there is security challenge in the future.

“Across the world’s seas, the practical and financial benefits brought by small boat attacks on shipping and maritime facilities (be they suicide missions or rocket attacks) remain an attractive proposition to militants and pirate groups and that is why the government needs to take positive action.”

Also, the Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, who spoke on behalf of her group said: “Setting on fire a national asset like the NPA headquarters, which belongs to all Nigerians, is an ignoble action. We urge the government to bring the perpetrators of this evil act to justice.

“These are trying times for the country and it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to protect, not destroy, critical national infrastructure.”

She noted that while it is within the rights of the youth and other Nigerians to express their grievances through protests, such expressions must be done in a non-violent manner and must also be carried out within the ambits of the law.

“We hope that the relevant security arms of government will secure what is left of the NPA building and other national assets across the country, so as to prevent another round of destruction.

“We also hope that an investigation will be promptly launched into the incident to unravel the perpetrators,” she said.

Findings have shown that Apapa and Tin Can Ports account for 70 per cent of imports on average. NPA data shows that the Onne Port handled about 80 per cent of export cargos between 2012 and 2017 – but this is because the port is located in an Oil & Gas Free Zone and most of Nigeria’s exports are oil & gas products. Therefore, these facilities need to be protected with modern security architecture.