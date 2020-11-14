It is the last FIFA weekend of 2020 and apart from the many friendly matches, there are many qualifiers – for the Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament, scheduled for Cameroon in 2021 and the European Championships, that was rescheduled from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sierra Leone v Nigeria @Siaka Stevens Stadium @5pm on Nov.17

After throwing away a four-goal lead and the three points that would have guaranteed a place in next year’s Nations Cup tournament, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have the chance for immediate recompense when they visit Freetown on Tuesday. Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa said after the 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone last Friday that the team is looking forward to the next match to make amends. He admitted to mistakes made by the team, but the major mistake was losing control of the match when the Sierra Leoneans had scored twice. The experience and big-game mentality totally went out of the window as the Leone Stars clawed back an unlikely comeback.

Current Form: Sierra Leone [D-L-L-D-W]; Nigeria [D-D-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

13/11/20 ACO Nigeria 4 – 4 Sierra Leone

09/02/11 FRI Nigeria 2 – 1 Sierra Leone

11/10/08 WQA Nigeria 4 – 1 Sierra Leone

07/06/08 WQA Sierra Leone 0 – 1 Nigeria

20/04/01 WQA Sierra Leone 1 – 0 Nigeria

Prediction: Sierra Leone 1 – 3 Nigeria

Portugal v France @Estádio do Sport Lisboa @8:45pm on Nov.14

World champions, France look out of sorts at the moment which is why Coach Didier Deschamps needs the inventiveness and speed of Kylian Mbappe, but the PSG superstar is a doubt for this encounter. Meanwhile, European champions Portugal are in good nick with Cristiano Ronaldo in form while the rested duo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes should be restored to the starting 11 on Saturday after they were rested for a large part of the 7-0 win over Andorra last Wednesday. Though Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League looks settled with Portugal and France on 10 points, while Croatia are seven points behind. But a lacklustre loss in Lisbon could sound the alarm bells and a death knell for his eight-year reign.

Current Form: Switzerland [W-W-D-D-W]; Spain [L-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

11/10/20 UNL France 0 – 0 Portugal

10/07/16 EUC Portugal E 1 – 0 France

04/09/15 FRI Portugal 0 – 1 France

11/10/14 FRI France 2 – 1 Portugal

05/07/06 WOC Portugal 0 – 1 France

Prediction: Portugal 3 – 3 France

Belgium v England @King Power at Den Dreef Stadion @8:45pm on Nov.15

Belgium were on a 13-match unbeaten run until they arrived at Wembley Stadium last October and English promptly engineered a comeback 2-1 victory, even though Gareth Southgate’s men followed that up with a home loss to Denmark and they are missing a raft of first team players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Joe Gomez. For Belgium, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could make an appearance while Jan Vertonghen or Dedryck Boyata should come into the defence. Another three points will mean Belgium are closer to the last stages of the Nations League.

Current Form: Belgium [W-W-L-D-W]; England [W-L-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

11/10/20 UNL England 2 – 1 Belgium

14/07/18 WOC Belgium 2 – 0 England

28/06/18 WOC England 0 – 1 Belgium

02/06/12 FRI England 1 – 0 Belgium

09/10/99 FRI England 2 – 1 Belgium

Prediction: Belgium 3 – 3 England

Switzerland v Spain @St. Jakob-Park @8:45pm on Nov.14

Spain, despite the talents in the fold, have scored just two goals in their last four matches while Switzerland have not won in their last five, despite some close results against Germany, Spain, and Belgium. Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic said his team is frustrated for not getting better results in their last six matches. “If we look at the results, it’s just not enough. We need to stay calm and make fewer mistakes.” Spain will look to preserve their status in the group to be one of the four group winners of League A that will qualify them for the UEFA Nations League Finals.

Current Form: Switzerland [L-D-L-L-D]; Spain [D-L-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

Prediction: Switzerland 3 – 3 Spain