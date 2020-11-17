The senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi has joined eminent personalities to become a member of Forbes Coaches Council, a fee-based organisation comprising of leading business and career coaches.

The clergyman who broke the news said, “I am very honoured to be accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council. If you know anything about Forbes, they have built a prestigious publication for business leaders and executives. I am excited to be part of it all.”

His profile has now been published on Forbes’ website following the appointment. The profile describes him as having trained “thousands of people” in leadership for more than two decades.

“He has done this through the Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA), which has graduated over 40,000 people since 2002, and through seminars, workshops and conferences,” the Forbes profile read.

“He currently serves as mentor to hundreds of CEOs in Nigeria and around the world. As a global conference speaker, he has addressed audiences in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nigeria, India, and several other countries. “He holds a Master of Arts degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Exeter, UK, and a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University, Virginia, USA. He is a member of the International Leadership Association and the Association of Talent Developers.” According to Forbes, members of its council of coaches gain access to a vetted national network of trailblazers, disruptors, and game-changers via their exclusive group chat discussions. The magazine also notes that such persons would have the ability to publish insights on its platform while working with skilled editors on expert panels to write bylined articles that enhance their reputation as thought leaders.

