File photo of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned that the Force will not tolerate a repeat of the recent attacks, looting, and destruction of properties in several parts of the country.

Adamu’s warning was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

“The IGP affirms that the Force will not tolerate a repeat of the horrendous attacks and killings, arson and wanton destruction, and looting of public and private assets witnessed during the recent violent protests in some parts of the country,” the statement partly read.

“He warns that the Force shall deploy the full weight of the law and legitimate force (if necessary) in preventing a reoccurrence.”

While noting that 22 policemen were gruesomely murdered and 26 civilians were injured following the #EndSARS protests and the violence that emanated therefrom, the Force spokesman said a total of 51 civilian fatalities and 37 injuries were recorded,

He also lamented that 205 police stations, corporate facilities, and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalized.

