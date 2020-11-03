Private sector companies that force workers to retire onto unemployment benefit payments at 65 face examination under the new Pensions Commission.

The commission, put in place to address widespread public concern about the rising age at which people can access state pensions, was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

It was agreed in the programme for government after the state pension age emerged as a key issue at the general election.

The retirement age for the purposes of state pension rose from 65 to 66 in 2014 and was due to rise again, to 67, in January – and then to 68 in January 2028. The Government has frozen those planned increases pending the outcome of the commission.

The commission will examine how to fund the state pension in future years, including what age it will be payable, how many PRSI contributions will be required and how much that will cost the State.

But Minister for Social Proteciton Heather Humphreys said its wide ranging terms of reference also include an examination of how private sector employment contracts specifying retirement ages below the state pension age might be adversely hitting the State’s welfare bill and pension system.

The commission will also address the sustainability of the state pension amid concerns that Ireland’s aging population could make automatic entitlement to a state pension unaffordable for governments in the future.

It will look at state pension systems in other countries and any proposed recent reform of those systems, as well as examining a series of reports on the Irish state pension system commissioned over the past decade .

It will also consider how pension provision can be made for those who have been out of work for long periods to care for incapacitated dependents.

“We hope it will be in a position to report back to Government in June, the end of June,” the Minister said.

Failure to increase the pension age next January will cost the exchequer €220 million next year and would cost if more than twice that – €453 million – in a fully year.

The Department of Social Protection said that Ireland’s aging population means that the cost of providing the state pension is rising by €1 billion every four or five years.

The commission will be chaired by former Josephine Feehily, who has served previously as chairwoman of both the Revenue Commissioners and the Police Authority.