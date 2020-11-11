Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A 37-year-old Nigerien and father of two identified as Dauda Abdullahi was on Wednesday sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing from a machine tools company in Osun state.

Abdullahi had pleaded guilty to one count charge of stealing when he was arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, Osun State on November 6, 2020.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko had informed the court during the arraignment that Abdullahi on November 2, 2020, at about 2:00 pm at Steel Rolling Company area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial District, did, steal a sack bag full of iron nuts, screws and bolts valued N200,000 property of Machine tools Company and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.ll Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara on Wednesday convicted Abdullahi on one count charge.

The counsel for the convict, Ismahil Musa pleaded with the Magistrate to tamper justice with mercy saying the convict is a father of two.

Dr. Ayilara sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of an N10,000 fine.