Gbolagade Busari, the immediate past chairman of Shooting Stars Football Club (3SC) of Ibadan, is dead.

It was gathered that Busari popularly called Buso died on Monday at the University College Hospital(UCH) Ibadan.

Busari, a native of Ibadan Land, was once a Special Adviser to the former Governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi and he was appointed as the 3SC chairman in January 2017.

Confirming his death, the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Oyo State chapter, Comrade Adeniyi Alebiosu told InsideOyo: “It is sad and painful to announce the death of former Executive Chairman, Shooting Stars Sports Club, Gbolagade Busari.

“He died early this morning at UCH and will be buried today, according to Muslim rites.

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi who happens to be a very close to the late Busari took to his Facebook page to mourn him.

He wrote, “So sad, we lost him. He passed on early this morning. Will be buried later today.

“Further information will be made as soon as arrangements for his internment is released by the family.

“Let’s give him our last respect and remember the family in our prayers. Ojo a jina sira o. Amin.”

