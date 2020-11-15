NIGERIA’S former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, John Felagha who passed on in Senegal will be committed to mother earth on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Atan cemetery in Lagos.

Felagha’s family in conjunction with the Aspire Football Dreams, Nigeria confirmed this on Friday noting that the decision was after deliberations in Bayelsa, his home state.

According to Aspire Football Dreams, Nigeria which had been working round the clock from when the corpse arrived Nigeria from Senegal, the late John Felagha will be given a befitting burial as arrangements have been concluded for the internment at 10:00am on November 18, 2020.

Coach Joe Erico, Uthman Okunnu and Godwin Malu of the Aspire Football Dreams, Nigeria said that they would leave nothing out to honour the former goalkeeper who served Nigeria deligently.

The ex-Flying Eagles goalkeeper died in Senegal on Sunday, 30 August 2020. He was aged 26.

John, was a staff of Aspire Academy, in Saly, Senegal where worked as a goalkeeper coach.

He was among the first set of Nigerians selected for the Aspire Football Dreams Project and after five years at the Academy where he excelled, he went on to play professional football at KAS Eupen in the Belgium Jupiter League.

According to the Aspire Football Dreams Director for Nigeria, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd); John was Nigeria’s No 2 goalkeeper at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup hosted by Nigeria where Nigeria reached the Finals and was also on the National U20 teams to the next African Under-20 Championship and World Cup thereafter.

“He ended his pro career due to injury,” Ahmedu noted.