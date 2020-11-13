By Chris Jewers For Mailonline

Published: 05:39 EST, 13 November 2020 | Updated: 07:33 EST, 13 November 2020

Journalist and TV presenter Megyn Kelly will never return to mainstream media, according to a source close to her.

Kelly, 49, was famously a news anchor at Fox News for 13 years before more recently headlining the ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ show on NBC, which was cancelled under acrimonious circumstances.

As reported by Page Six, a source close to the journalist has said that Kelly – who has since been dabbling in digital media – would not return to a mainstream outlet.

A source close to Megyn Kelly has said she will never return to mainstream media after her acrimonious exit from NBC in 2018 following remarks about blackface. Pictured: Megyn Kelly appearing on the ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ show

‘There’s no way she’d ever go back to a big corporate … legacy media [outlet],’ the source told Page Six. ‘She loves the authenticity and freedom of having her own direct channel.’

However, other TV insiders noted that after Kelly’s dramatic exit from Fox News in 2017 and her troubled time at NBC – which saw her show cancelled in 2018 after she appeared to defend blackface – she has not been in high demand.

In September, Kelly launched her own ‘Devil May Care Media’ company, and debuted a podcast series the same month.

Since her departure, the former host host blasted NBC for ‘cancelling’ her over her blackface comments, which came on October 23, 2018.

On her show Megyn Kelly Today, she compared blackface and its appropriateness to dressing up at Halloween.

‘When I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character’, she said, and defended defended Luann de Lesseps’s use of skin darkening spray to portray Diana Ross.

The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly’s new podcast, debuted at number one in the charts last month

Three days later the show was cancelled, and her contract with NBC was terminated on January 11, 2019.

Since then, Kelly has been staying in the spotlight via social media, and found herself in a row with CNN’s Chris Cuomo this week.

Cuomo mocked Kelly, saying she was trying to be ‘relevant’, with Kelly firing back saying: ‘Poor Cuomo. The chief nurse assisting CNN’s suicide during the Trump era now lecturing on how to cover the news.’

Kelly was a news anchor on Fox News from 2004 to 2017 when she left after revealing she had been subjected to abuse by CEO Roger Ailes.

During her final years on the network, she had a number of spats with Donald Trump while covering his presidential bid.

The animosity started in the 2015 debates when she pushed him on his comments towards women, prompting a flurry of angry tweets from the future president about the host.

Megyn Kelly and Chris Cuomo (pictured) have been clashing on Twitter after the CNN host shared a video mocking her comments on Trump and the election

Her tone towards Trump and his supporters has softened recently, saying they have been demonized by the left.

She praised his performances in the election debates this year and has been critical of the Biden campaign.

Kelly recently said: ‘Biden calls for “unity” and “healing” – perhaps he should take it up first with the loudest voices of his own party?’