Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings has died at the age of 73, Ghanaian media reports.
Rawlings was one of the most respected African leaders. He was a military leader in Ghana and later became a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.
The former president initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.
Rawlings’ death came weeks after he buried his mother.
Details later.
