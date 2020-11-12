Breaking News

Former Ghana president Rawlings is dead

By
0
former-ghana-president-rawlings-is-dead
Views: Visits 0

Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings has died at the age of 73, Ghanaian media reports.

Rawlings was one of the most respected African leaders. He was a military leader in Ghana and later became a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

The former president initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.

Rawlings’ death came weeks after he buried his mother.

Details later.

x


In this article:

Jerry Rawlings

Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421




No comments yet

Germany Sees Signs Of Decline In New COVID-19 Cases

Previous article

Southern Africa: Zambia, Guests Tanzania, Seal Final Spots in 2020 Cosafa Women’s U-17 Champs

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News