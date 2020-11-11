Former governor of Kaduna State Balarabe Musa is dead.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died,” former Kaduna-Central Senator, Shehu Sani said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”

Musa was elected governor of the State, during the Nigerian Second Republic, holding office from October 1979 until he was impeached on 23 June 1981.

He was the first governor in the history of Nigeria to be impeached.

Balarabe was the leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the 4th Republic but stepped down as the chairman in 2018 due to health issues.

The former governor died at 84years old.