By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

A former Principal Lecturer with the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr. Austin Umera, has killed himself at his residence at Kigo road in Kaduna.

The lecturer had shot his wife, Dr. Maurin Umera a part-time lecturer at the Department of Languages Kaduna State University (KASU) before committing suicide.

She is currently receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident took place at around 10 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, a locally made pistol has been recovered from the scene.

He also said that the investigation has commenced into the case.