It is no longer news that the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke is wanted for crimes of corruption after serving under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

According to reports, Mrs Alison-Madueke flew to the UK after her party, the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), lost the 2015 presidential election.

She has continued to deny all allegations of corruption levelled against her by anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. With unconfirmed reports saying the Minister is treating cancer abroad, the EFCC believes that the story was just planted in media to buy her some time and divert attention.

Similarly, the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, had said the commission was determined to extradite her to Nigeria to face corruption charges. Mr Magu went as far as accusing the UK government of shielding the former Minister.

In July 2020, reports emerged that Alison-Madueke lobbied for a passport in the Dominican Republic and she got it.

According to a document in the possession of the EFCC, the ex-Minister lobbied to become a Trade and Investment Commissioner of the Dominican Republic and bagged a diplomatic passport from the island government to boot.

“With the diplomatic passport, she is immune to arrest by any law enforcement agency, including the Interpol,” one EFCC operative who wanted his identity mask, told the media.

“Before leaving office on May 28, 2015, she had perfected a script with the office of the Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica.

“She lobbied to be appointed as Trade and Investment Commissioner with effect from June 1, 2015.

“The lobby actually worked. In a letter dated May 29, 2015, and signed by Prime Minister Roosevelt Kerry, Diezani was offered not only the citizenship of Dominica, a Caribbean Island but also an appointment as Trade and Investment Commissioner.

“A diplomatic passport issued on May 21, 2015, with an expiry date of May 20, 2020, came with the offer of appointment,” the document from the EFCC read, adding that, “the passport contained 32 pages and in one of the pages, a restraining statement against arrest is made.”

The restraining order reads as follows: “The President of the Commonwealth of Dominica requests and requires in the Name of the Government of Dominica all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

In the appointment letter issued by Prime Minister Kerry, Diezani was tasked with “direct promotion and marketing of Dominica as a trade and investment domicile.”

However, in a counter-statement, Ibrahim Magu claimed the Dominican Republic had withdrawn the passport and appointment given to Alison-Madueke after the EFCC made a report to country.

Just as the Government began to develop strategies to extradite the former Minister, a federal high court in Abuja, on October 28, 2020, declined to issue an arrest warrant.

The EFCC had approached a federal court in Abuja seeking an official arrest warrant to secure her extradition.

The court, however, declined the request of the EFCC.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, said that the commission must provide evidence that an order of summon earlier issued by the court was not sufficient to extradite the former minister.

“I have carefully pursued the application of the prosecution. The earlier order of the court was made pursuant to Section 831 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA). Court orders are not made in vain,” the judge said.

“It is my view that the summons should have assisted in the extradition of the defendant by the Office of the AGF. Today, the defendant is not in court and no reason was given. I am being informed that the defendant is believed to be in the United Kingdom.”

“The learned counsel also informed the court that the extradition process has failed as a result of the absence of the warrant of arrest. But if that is the case, learned counsel shall file an affidavit to that effect supported by evidence from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

“I hereby give you time to put your house in order,” the judge held.

In response, the EFCC counsel, Farok Abdullah, told the court that the agency had initially complied with the court orders.

“My lord, this honourable court issued a summon for the defendant to appear today but the defendant has failed to appear. Giving the aforesaid fact, I apply that a warrant of arrest be issued against the defendant pursuant to Section 83(1b) of the ACJA 2015.”

“We urge the court, in making the order, to direct all law enforcement agencies and the INTERPOL to arrest the defendant anywhere she is sighted and be brought before the court to answer to the allegation made against her before this honourable court,” he said.

The court, however, adjourned the matter till December 3 for further hearing.

Corruption allegations against Alison-Madueke:

Alison-Madueke is facing corruption allegations for her role in a number of cases while serving as petroleum minister including her role in the Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Septa Energy Limited, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited by NNPC; the chartering of private jets by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and her role in the award of contracts by NNPC to Marine and Logistics Services Limited.

The anti-graft agency also wants the ex-Minister to clarify her business relationships with Donald Amamgbo, Afam Nwokedi, Ikpea Leemon, Olatimbo Bukola Ayinde, Benedict Peters, Christopher Aire, Harcourt Adukeh, Julian Osula, Dauda Lawal, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Leno Laithan, Sahara Energy Group and Midwestern Oil Limited, and the role she played in financing the 2015 general elections, particularly the money that was allegedly warehoused at Fidelity Bank Plc in 2015 prior to the elections.

Still walking free?

It is still not known how long Mrs Alison-Madueke will be away from the shores of Nigeria, but despite these allegations, Alison Madueke still walks free in an unknown location and enjoys the good life.

