Rosanna Davison and family

A 36-year-old former beauty queen Rosanna Davison has been delivered of two identical twins after she suffered 14 miscarriages.

The former Miss World who is married to Wesley Quirke shared a photo from her hospital bed saying her family’s “hearts are bursting with love” after meeting their bundles of joy. Thanking the National Maternity Hospital in the Instagram post and said “all our dreams have come true”.

She shared:

Rosanna Davison and family

“Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love. Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

The model who admitted that she has had a “challenging fertility journey” revealed that doctors had told her that she may never be able to carry her own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction.

In July, she had announced her pregnancy sharing:

“We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November. We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”

She continued: “As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate. I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify.”

Prior to the birth of the twins, Rosanna and her husband are already parents to daughter Sophia, who is now a big sister to baby brothers Hugo and Oscar.