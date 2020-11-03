By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 09:52 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 10:40 EST, 3 November 2020

Controversial boxer Adrien Broner has been jailed for contempt of court in relation to a civil lawsuit filed against him.

Broner was sent to prison this week after flaunting wads of cash on Instagram despite claiming he could not meet court payments because he was broke.

The former four-weight world champion was told to pay $830,000 (£637,000) to a woman he assaulted in 2018 but has missed several payment deadlines set by Cleveland judge Nancy Margaret Russo.

Former boxing world champion Adrien Broner has been jailed for contempt of court

Broner appeared in court on Monday over failed payments to a woman he assaulted in 2018

Broner, 31, filed court documents last month showing evidence that he was unable to fulfill the payments, declaring that he only had $13 (£10) in cash before posting videos of him with thousands of dollars and showing that he has spent over $3million (£2.3m) since 2017.

The American boxer, who appeared in court on Monday, claimed he has ‘rich friends’ when asked how he was able to show off so much money but was thrown in jail by Judge Russo until he can provide truthful information about his financial position.

Speaking in court, Broner said: ‘I got rich friends. I do. I got wealthy friends that take care of me.

He said he couldn’t pay because he was broke but flaunted wads of cash on Instagram

Broner claimed that fellow boxer Gervonta Davis was one friend who was sending him money

‘[The money I’ve been posting] is getting sent to me [by] my friends.’

When questioned on why his friends would be sending him so much, he said: ‘I got a big heart. I’ll show you I got a big heart.

‘And when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them. And now that they see that I need help if I ask for it.’

Pressed on who exactly has been supporting him financially, he added: ‘My friends! I can ask Gervonta Davis, Al Haymon, I can ask Stephen Espinoza, I can ask anybody for money.

‘They sending it through the bank and it’s coming into my account and I’m spending it. I haven’t got no money, I get sent money and spend it, I got to spend it on bills.’

The 31-year-old, pictured in February, claims he will be able to pay the court order next year

Broner has not fought in the ring since losing against Manny Pacquiao last January

Judge Russo was not satisfied with Broner’s explanation and set a hearing for Wednesday.

‘Mr. Broner has continually defied every court ordered I’ve given,’ she said. ‘The jig is up today.’

Broner, who was jailed for seven days in August for violating his probation, insisted he will be able to pay the woman in question in full next year after claiming he would be fighting for the first time in two years in January.

One of the boxer’s nicknames is ‘About Billions’ and he established a reputation for bragging about his earnings during his career.

Broner was tipped to become boxing’s next Floyd Mayweather until his career went off in track following a defeat against Marcos Maidana in 2013.

He has not won a fight since 2017 and was beaten by Manny Pacquiao in his last outing in January 2019.

The American boxer posted a picture of him next to a private plane on his Instagram account