By Dirisu Yakubu

The Forum of Department of State Security Retired Directors, FORD, yesterday paid a solidarity visit to the Director General of the agency, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi and lauded his leadership and commitment to welfare of officers of the service. Led by the duo of Chief J.O. Obuseh and Barrister Peter Egure, singled out Alhaji Bichi for praise, saying since his assumption of office, the moral of staff has continued to be on the upward swing.

It called on its members as well as serving personnel to join hands with the DGSS to find lasting solution to security challenges facing the country.

Describing Bichi as a man dedicated to core professionalism, the forum counselled the DGSS not to be distracted by the antics of those bent on bringing shame to the country and the agency.

Responding, the DGSS thanked FORD for the visit and pledged to continue to do his best in the service of the country. He noted that, in line with the mandate of the service, his leadership will continue to ensure that threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria are eliminated or contained so that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate businesses. He added that security management should be the concern of all and sundry and not just for professionals in the field.

“I am here today to serve. I will remain professional in the discharge of my responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias. I will ensure the Service accomplishes its mandate of detection and prevention of crime against the internal security of Nigeria. I call on all, retired and serving, to be dedicated to taking the Service to greater heights. We are aware of the challenges ahead but only a unity of purpose will help us overcome them. It is only if and when we collaborate that we can move the Service and the nation forward. All hands must be on deck for us to defeat the plans of law breakers,” he said.

