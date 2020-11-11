Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

THE Forum of Caretaker Chairmen in Oyo State has appealed to the House of Assembly to temper justice with mercy on the issue of 13 suspended local government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) caretaker chairmen and return them to their councils.

The appeal was made in a letter dated November 4 and forwarded to the Assembly by the Forum.

It will be recalled that the House of Assembly on November 3, during plenary, announced the suspension of the 13 council bosses following their inability to submit report of earth moving equipment in their councils to the House as directed.

The affected local governments are Ido, Oluyole, Ibadan North East, Itesiwaju and Oyo East, while the affected LCDAs are Akinyele East, Lagelu West, Soro, Ogbomoso Central, Ogbomoso South, Ajorosun, Ibarapa North West and Oyo South East.

The Forum in the letter hinged the inability of the affected council bosses to submit the report on administrative lapses and appealed to the House not to see it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the authority of the legislature.

Speaking about the issue yesterday during plenary, Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin directed that the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters should look into the issue and report back to the Assembly during the next plenary sitting.