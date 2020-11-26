Hails Operation Safe Haven on professionalism, human rights adherence, security of lives,properties

Mothers in Plateau State have appealed to parents not only to put their eyes on their wards but also to adequately guide them against engaging in social vises detrimental to their future and the development of the society.

The mothers, under the aegis of Forum of Plateau Mothers, commended the state governor, Simon Lalong, for his efforts aimed at enthroning long-lasting peace in the state, saying they were appreciative to him for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau by supporting the security agencies.

In a statement, Thursday, under the aegis of Forum of Plateau Mothers, they also applauded the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, a special military taskforce in the state, saying his determination and commitment in the Plateau peace efforts has to a very large extent brought peace back to the once crisis area.

In the statement signed by Barr. Mrs. Rebeca Pam, as their Chairperson, the Plateau mothers also commended officers and men of OPSH and all other security agencies for their good collaborative efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the state, saying the development had paved the way for the peace the residents are enjoying at the moment.

They tasked the state government to urgently fashion out programmes that can actively engage the youths, just as they called for the urgent creation of jobs for the unemployed youths to take them from the streets.

Charging parents to live up to their responsibilities, the Plateau mothers, in the statement, added: “The first line of training of any child is effective parenting and not the government. A child becomes a criminal from home first before coming out to the street in most cases. So, morals must start from us as mothers.”

The statement read in full:” We wish to applaud the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau State. There is no denying the fact that his efforts openly and covertly are paying off for the Plateau of our dream.

“We appeal to the governor not to relent in this noble cause no matter the distraction from some fifth columnists. We also urge him to continue to support the security agencies.

” We also wish to use this opportunity to commend one of the greatest implementors of Plateau peace road map in the security sector, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, a special military taskforce set up to manage the internal security challenges in Plateau State, South Kaduna and some parts of Bauchi state, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo and his officers and men for the exceptional role they have been playing since he assumed office.

“These officers’ style of work is professionally unique and must be commended by us.

“While not trying to undermine some previous state and nonstate actors in the Plateau State peace process, especially in the security sector, who laid the solid foundation that the operation is building on, we must admit that OPSH has greatly improved from what it used to be.

“Their quick response to any threat now is commendable. Their human rights records have greatly improved, their civil-military relationship has stepped up, allowing the free flow of information on criminals’ hideouts and social vices by residents.

” The unusual peace on the Plateau throughout this year is no doubt the act of God Almighty.

“We are happy for the exceptional and committed efforts of the Governor and his team, Operation Safe Haven, and other security agencies to see to the realisation of restoration of total peace in the state. This must be commended by us all.

“We recall that before now, we were always on the streets protesting the killings of our people by gunmen, sometimes caused by the action or inaction of the security agencies. But to the glory of God, all that is in past now.

” The professional handling of the #EndSARS peaceful protest that was later hijacked by criminals elements, by officers and men of Operation Safe Haven, helped greatly in deescalating the crisis on the plateau.

“Worthy of mention is also the recent massive clamp down on some suspected cultists within Jos metropolis, this has greatly curbed the menace of these misguided youths.

” As mothers, we deem it fit to commend these great icons of peace, who are making daily sacrifices for peace in our state and the nation.

“However, let’s not forget why we are here. We should all go back home and begin to carry out responsible parenting irrespective of our economic situation.

“The first line of training of any child is effective parenting and not government. A child becomes a criminal from home first before coming out to the street in most cases. So, morals must start from us as mothers.

“While not trying to exonerate the government of any blame, we must do our work as parents to prevent our children from being deviants that pose danger to society and even their immediate families.

” Instead of blaming the government all the time for our failures, we must rise and take responsibility as mothers instead of allowing our kids to become liabilities after which we start pouring our frustrations on the government.

“Finally, we urge the government at all levels to quickly move to avert these imminent threats being championed by the youths. This, it must do by discharging its duties with full commitment and the fear of God.

“We enjoin the government to also urgently create avenues for skill acquisition and jobs for the teaming qualified youths.”

Vanguard News Nigeria