By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation has busted a group of students of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) blackmailing young girls who fall victim of sharing their nudes with them on the social media.

Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Akin Fadeyi said during a virtual press briefing on Tuesday that the foundation got report of the blackmail and extortion through its Flag It App created for members of the public to report corrupt, decadent and Gender Based violence cases to the Foundation.

Fadeyi said in collaboration with the Authorities of ABUAD, the Foundation was able to unmask the students behind the cartel and charge them to court.

They are: Ofoyeno David Junior, a 300-Level student of Media and Communications and the kingpin; Omokolade Israel Aiyedogbon, a recent graduate of the University; Darlington Emojeya, 300-Level Engineering student; and Oyedele Adeolu Akinsola, a 300-Level student of Political Science.

The case brought before the Federal High Court 2 in Ekiti, has been adjourned to December 10, 2020.

Details shortly…