In continuation of its back to school campaign, a non-governmental organisation, RuthChild Foundation, in collaboration with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has sensitised pupils from selected primary schools in Edo State, on the need to be wary of human traffickers offering promises of greener pastures abroad.

While addressing the pupils at Eyaen Primary School in Uhunmwode council, the foundation’s spokesperson, Solomon Okoduwa donated over a thousand notebooks to the students on behalf of the body.

He said the exercise is aimed at exposing the activities of human traffickers and to forewarn young girls who are easily lured into their hands.

Okoduwa said the campaign against human trafficking is a continuous exercise, adding that the foundation would not rest until perpetrators of this crime are arrested and prosecuted.

Executive Director of the foundation, Mr. Stephen Adigun explained that the exercise was to boost the morale of the pupils and ensure that they are not deceived by marauding traffickers.

He said: “We are here to educate you about irregular migration and the risk of travelling out of Nigeria through Niger Republic and Libya. We don’t want you to use your money to sell yourself to slavery. A lot of people have been deceived that there is work in Europe or Italy.

“The truth is that they are using them for prostitution and other illegalities. Human trafficking is on the rise globally and a lot of Nigerians have been trafficked, while many have died on their way to Europe.”

