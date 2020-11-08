Chairman, Ibidunni Foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo(second left); Mrs. Bolatito Okolie (left); Mrs. Titi Adenuga and Dr. Ade Adeyemi-Bero at the unveiling of 40 IVF and Fertility Treatment Awardees of the 40 at 40 project in Lagos

Forty couples have been selected to be recipients of the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) grant by the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation through the Project 40at40 in accordance with the wishes of the late founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo.







The selected 40 couples will now begin their process of assisted reproduction, In-Vitro Fertilisation, and other fertility treatments, the foundation’s Executive Director, Adedayo Richards revealed.







Recall that the project, launched on July 19, 2020, was targeted at easing the burden of couples that are in need of assisted reproduction, In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), and other fertility treatments, but are financially incapable.







Richard, who spoke at a breakfast session, in honour of the recipients on Friday, said the foundation has partnered highly reputable fertility clinics in Nigeria and other donors to provide couples with the financial and material support they require during the treatment.







She added that couples would also be provided with the necessary psychological and spiritual support they require to deal with the pressures faced during the journey to conception.

Speaking during the unveiling of the awardees, the foundation’s Chairman, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, revealed that over 1,500 applications were received, which confirmed the urgent need for intervention in this regard.







“The large number of people going through fertility-related challenges, and the fact that treatments are usually in the millions, which many cannot afford, prompted Ibidunni to set up this foundation,” he said.







Ighodalo, on behalf of the foundation, thanked all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies that donated towards the cause, stating that it would not have been possible without their support.