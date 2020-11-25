By Abdulrasheed Hammad

TO protect the right of students against victimisation and harassment in tertiary institutions, Help Foundation is proposing a Students’ Bill of Rights to protect the rights of students and provide conducive learning environment for them.

Help Foundation was established by Olympus Ade-Banjo, Ayotunde Omole, and Oluwadamilare Bajela in 2018.

The Students’ Bill of Rights is a legislative document that will declare and protect the rights of students within educational institutions, most especially at the tertiary level. There are various movements for the Bill of Students Rights across the world which include Romania which is considered as the safest country for students for legislating the most robust Bill of Students Rights.

Ade-Banjo said he couldn’t stand the high level of victimisation students face on campus which include sexual harassment, physical abuse, police brutality as well as lack of conducive learning and living environment. Hence, he proposed the bill.

”Everyone will agree that Nigeria’s higher education needs an overhaul. The Students’ Bill of Right is the frontrunner of that debate. The bill will redirect the focus of our higher institutions and necessitate global standards of delivery. Just imagine having a Harvard-like education experience in Nigeria. It will impact every fibre of our society,” he said.

He, however, noted that the foundation was proposing it to the National Assembly with high optimism of a successful outcome.

When asked about the measures they are taking to implement the bill, he said:”We will commence a holistic stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the demands of the bill. Engagement with key sectors and stakeholders for a memorandum of action. Partnership with Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and other civil society organisations for the provision of free legal services for students when their rights are violated.”

He noted that the bill would not only help students, but lecturers in weeding out the bad eggs who are tainting the profession with their illicit acts such as sex-for-grades.

He said the main challenge the foundation was facing was its inability to get potential sponsors because the organisation is reform-oriented.

“I just want to call on all well-meaning Nigerians and organisations, especially the media, to weigh in on the Students’ Bill of Right. It is high time we encouraged and promoted sustainable solutions to the education malaise in the country. We cannot agree on one hand that education is declining and students in Nigeria are being shortchanged, while, on the other hand, we ignore honest efforts to change the system,” he said.