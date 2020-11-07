Manchester City v Liverpool @Etihad Stadium @5:30pm on Nov.8
This is big, but the greater emphasis is whether the result will affect the overall outcome of the 2020/21 English Premier League season? In the last three seasons, we have witnessed tight matches and routs. Perhaps, it could be argued that Liverpool were already league winners when they travelled to the Etihad last July but in the 2018/19 and 2017/18 seasons. The aggregate winners over the two league matches have won the league, so too much emphasis cannot be placed on their first meeting on Sunday, though it will emphasise the level and the differences between the two teams.
|Season
|1st League Match
|2nd League Match
|League Winners
|2019/20
|Liverpool 3-1 Man. City
|Man. City 4-0 Liverpool
|Liverpool
|2018/19
|Liverpool 0-0 Man. City
|Man. City 2-1 Liverpool
|Man. City
|2017/18
|Man. City 5-0 Liverpool
|Liverpool 4-3 Man. City
|Man. City
Both have some injury challenges, but there are also upticks. Jurgen Klopp must start Jota over Roberto Firmino while Pep Guardiola can call on Gabriel Jesus, who returned in the midweek Champions League win over Olympiacos. It is in defence that Liverpool may be exposed with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out injured.
Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-D-W]; Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
02/07/20 PRL Man. City 4 – 0 Liverpool
10/11/19 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Man. City
04/08/19 COS Liverpool 1 – 1 P Man. City
03/01/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Liverpool
07/10/18 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. City
Prediction: Man. City 2-1 Liverpool
Lazio v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @12:30pm on Nov.8
