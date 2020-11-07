Manchester City v Liverpool @Etihad Stadium @5:30pm on Nov.8

This is big, but the greater emphasis is whether the result will affect the overall outcome of the 2020/21 English Premier League season? In the last three seasons, we have witnessed tight matches and routs. Perhaps, it could be argued that Liverpool were already league winners when they travelled to the Etihad last July but in the 2018/19 and 2017/18 seasons. The aggregate winners over the two league matches have won the league, so too much emphasis cannot be placed on their first meeting on Sunday, though it will emphasise the level and the differences between the two teams.

Season 1st League Match 2nd League Match League Winners 2019/20 Liverpool 3-1 Man. City Man. City 4-0 Liverpool Liverpool 2018/19 Liverpool 0-0 Man. City Man. City 2-1 Liverpool Man. City 2017/18 Man. City 5-0 Liverpool Liverpool 4-3 Man. City Man. City

Both have some injury challenges, but there are also upticks. Jurgen Klopp must start Jota over Roberto Firmino while Pep Guardiola can call on Gabriel Jesus, who returned in the midweek Champions League win over Olympiacos. It is in defence that Liverpool may be exposed with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out injured.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-D-W]; Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

02/07/20 PRL Man. City 4 – 0 Liverpool

10/11/19 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Man. City

04/08/19 COS Liverpool 1 – 1 P Man. City

03/01/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Liverpool

07/10/18 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 2-1 Liverpool

Lazio v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @12:30pm on Nov.8