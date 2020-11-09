By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:02 EST, 8 November 2020 | Updated: 19:26 EST, 8 November 2020

Four people, including two children, have been shot in Virginia Beach as police warn local residents to stay away from the area due to it being a ‘very active scene’.

‘Police on scene of a multiple shooting in the 3700 block of Whitney Ct,’ police tweeted Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the residential area just before 5.30pm.

Four people, including two children, have been shot in Virginia Beach as police warn local residents to stay away from the area due to it being a ‘very active scene’

Authorities said two adults and two children were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

‘This is a very active scene,’ Virginia Beach police said.

Authorities have not released any information about the shooter or details about what led up to the shooting.

None of the victims have been identified.

The shooting comes just a day after three teens were shot near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

According to police, Saturday’s incident took place between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and Lynnhaven North Shopping Center.

The teens, who are between the ages of 15 and 17, were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries.