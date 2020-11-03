The Premier League in England said on Monday that four people have returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.
The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.
“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday, 26th October 26 and Sunday, 1st November 1,446 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement.
“Of these, there were four new positive tests.”
A total of 48 people have tested positive for the virus in nine rounds of testing since the new league campaign began in September.
ALSO READ: JUST IN: Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19
The UK government has allowed Premier League football and other elite sports to continue without spectators during the four-week lockdown from Thursday.
There have been more than a million COVID-19 infections and over 46,000 deaths in the UK, according to a Reuters tally.
Comments