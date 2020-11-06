The fourth edition of the Ladies Golf Open 2020 Handicap 0 – 28 and Guest Men and Veteran Ceremonial competition will tee off today and end tomorrow at the Lamingo Golf Club, Jos.







Speaking on the competition yesterday, Lamingo Golf Club’s Ladies Captain, Maryam Adura, said the event is specifically meant for the ladies, whose men will be on hand to lend their support.







She disclosed that the event is supposed to hold every year but faced challenges from the outbreak of COVID – 19 and the EndSARS protests. Adura stated that 150 golfers would converge in Lamingo for the ceremony, adding that all members are working hard to ensure the success of the event.







On sponsorship, she disclosed that three sponsors, including NASCO Group of Companies, PRTV and NTA have shown interest in the competition. Adura revealed that every Lady Captain is expected to organise a ladies golf open championship before her tenure expires, adding, that the COVID-19 challenges delayed hers.





