A former priest turned Fox News commentator and an ABC New producer were married last month in New York City, but faced criticism for hosting a 200-person wedding.

Jonathan Morris, 48, and Kaitlyn Folmer, 37, tied the knot on October 17 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral after meeting in Rome, Italy, in 2013.

‘When I first met Kaitlyn, I found her to be super smart, super happy, very efficient, and very energetic,’ Morris, who was a Roman Catholic priest and media adviser at that time, told The New York Times.

Kaitlyn Folmer (left), and ABC producer, and Jonathan Morris (right), a former priest and Fox News contributor, married on October 17 in New York Cithy

Morris and Folmer (left to right) first met in Rome, Italy, seven years ago while covering the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI

Folmer, an investigative producer for ABC News, shared the sentiment about her husband.

‘He was very kind and very pleasant, and I liked the fact that he also spoke Italian,’ she told The Times.

Seven years later, the couple invited 200 of their closest family and friends to the ceremony inside the Manhattan church before holding a meet-and-greet at Hudson Yards.

From there, a dinner was hosted for 50 guests at Winged Foot Golf Club’s outdoor terrace in the quaint town of Mamaroneck, New York.

The Times reports that the 200 guests – including journalist Megyn Kelly – were socially distanced and seated every third pew, but some have taken issue with the startling amount of guests.

Pictured (left to right): Kaitlyn Folmer, Jonathan Morris, Megyn Kelly and Janice Dean of Fox News

‘So irresponsible of @nytimes to publish this. Thousands dying, kids can’t go to school but totally fine, laudable even, to have a 200-person indoor wedding,’ one Twitter user wrote.

New York City earlier this year emerged as the country’s coronavirus epicenter, where 288,000 cases and 24,136 residents have died so far. New York state has recorded at least 568,000 infections and a death toll of 33,540.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously placed a 50-person limit on non-essential gatherings to curb the virus’ spread, which prompted him to recently enact a 10pm curfew on restaurants and bars.

Manhattan, despite accumulating cases, has lagged behind parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx recently, according to the COVID-19 Zone Finder.

Kaitlyn (center): Morris ‘was very kind and very pleasant, and I liked the fact that he also spoke Italian’

When the couple first crossed paths in Rome, they were both reporting on the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and installation of Pope Francis.

The Times reports that Folmer was booking guests for ‘Good Morning America,’ and that included Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, who was close with Morris.

Folmer recalled being ‘incredibly impressed’ by Morris during the booking process, and would sporadically see him on TV after the trip.

One of those instances happened again in June 2019, when Morris appeared on TV and revealed his decision to leave the priesthood.

The Times reports that Morris was given a sabbatical by Cardinal Dolan to consider the next steps in his life.

‘I was seeking a special dispensation to leave the priesthood,’ he told the publication. ‘I received about 25,000 emails in the two days that followed my announcement during that.’

Unbeknownst to him at the time, one of those many email was from Folmer.

A week passed with no correspondence until Morris happened across a social media post from Folmer and decided to reach out through Twitter.

‘Kaitlyn, I don’t know if you remember me, but we met in Rome when I was a Catholic priest,’ the message read, per The Times.

Folmer confessed that she was instantly intrigued.

‘I knew what he had said in his statement, but I wanted a deeper understanding of why he left the priesthood,’ she told The Times.

‘I’m an investigative producer, so being curious is a huge part of my nature.’

The two met for lunch in Manhattan on June 13, 2019, but Folmer said she didn’t hear from Morris for the next three weeks.

‘Can you believe that,’ Folmer told The Times. ‘I was a bit concerned, but my girlfriends said do not call him, which I didn’t. And they told me that if he really wants to see you again, he will make it happen.’

Morris, in his defense, said he ‘wasn’t really looking to jump into a relationship at that exact time.’

But Morris admitted that Folmer remained a constant in his mind.

The couple reconnected over Fourth of July weekend last year, when Folmer was wrapped up in the explosive Jeffrey Epstein story after his bombshell arrest.

‘In the middle of all the craziness, I get this text, and it’s from Jonathan. I said, “Hey, what’s up, I haven’t heard from you in a while,”‘ she told The Times.

‘He explained that he had been busy with the new job and several other things, and asked if I’d like to go out to dinner with him.’

Although the couple met for dinner two more times, they hesitated to make the relationship official.

But the relationship bloomed in October when Morris suggested they do just that.

Morris and Folmer became engaged in June 2020 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego, California.

‘He’s the most thoughtful human being I’ve ever met,’ Folmer told The Times.

‘He’s calming and kind, and he brings out the best in me. I’ve never met anyone like him before in my life.