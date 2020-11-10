Editorial

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s desire to end estimated billings by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) seems to have found expression in the commencement, on October 30, of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). The programme was kick-started simultaneously in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DisCos franchise areas. Six million meters estimated to impact some 30 million electricity consumers are to be rolled out under the scheme, over the next 18 to 24 months.

The meter rollout was part of the deal that organised Labour had with the Federal Government as a condition for suspending the strike called by Labour and its affiliates in September, over the recent simultaneous hike in electricity tariffs and pump price of fuel.

We commend the Federal Government for fulfilling this promise. Given the numerous consumer complaints about estimated billing, otherwise called ‘crazy bills’ in Nigerian parlance, this sort of assistance should have come a long time ago; perhaps it would have compelled the DisCos to up their game, knowing full well that they can only charge consumers for electricity consumed.

Estimated billing is skewed much in favour of the DisCos, with the consumers being presented a fait accompli, which only a few manage to come out from successfully after fighting battles with the DisCos. The provision of the free meters will, if well implemented, drastically reduce the recourse to estimated billing, which is at the root of the many grudges that electricity consumers hold against the DisCos.

It is now clear that most of the problems in the power sector were created by the defective privatisation of the sector, which saw the unbundled power companies handed over to people with neither the technical competence nor the financial muscle. The result was that they could not muster enough financial strength to attract the technical personnel for the job, or have sufficient funds to procure the needed tools, including of course, prepaid meters. Hence, the meters, which are all over some African countries, became elusive commodity in Nigeria.

The Federal Government must however realise that it is not enough to assist the DisCos with the provision of meters. The programme must be well monitored to ensure that the government gets the desired mileage from the scheme. We say this mindful of the fact that a lot of assistance had been given to the DisCos in the past, without producing the desired impact.

Moreover, before the new arrangement, there was the Meter Assets Provider Scheme (MAPS), under which the DisCos metered consumers after paying for the meters. Under the arrangement, the consumers are supposed to be given the meters within 10 working days. This has, largely, not been so. Also, before MAPS, the government had come up with the idea of capping the amounts the DisCos could charge. This was apparently after the government discovered that the DisCos were foot-dragging on issuance of prepaid meters so they could continue to bill consumers based on guesstimate. ‘Crazy bills’ persist because of the latitude for fraud that it permits.

Given our experience with the DisCos, it is foolhardy to go to bed under the assumption that all would be well now that they have been assisted with prepaid meters. There is no doubt the decision will come with new challenges. For instance, the public must be constantly reminded of the option of taking their case against any DisCo to the NERC Forum in their locality, as it is almost certain that some, if not all the DisCos, would want to make settlement of contentious estimated bills a precondition for getting the meters. This should not be so.

The meters should first be deployed while consumers pursue the contentious bills at the appropriate quarters. We also cannot rule out other sharp practices, especially as some of the DisCos were selling meters to consumers before the present arrangement. The possibility of claiming they had run out of the government-funded meters so they could return to selling theirs cannot be ruled out.

The Federal Government and, particularly the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) must be ready to checkmate these tendencies whenever they rear their ugly head, and erring DisCos sanctioned to serve as deterrence to others.

When consumers pay only for electricity they consume, it would make the DisCos wake up to the reality that the honeymoon that the free funds they realise from crazy billing is over.