And now, for a bit of levity

Wilbur, a 6-month-old French bulldog, has a big four years ahead of him. The good boy has just been elected mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

According to Wilbur’s spokeswoman – that is, owner Amy Noland – this tiny town of fewer than 500 residents has never had a human mayor.

A local man proposed the idea of electing animal mayors in the late 1990s as a fundraising device for the historical society, Noland told NBC News.

There have been five dog mayors of Rabbit Hash since the first, named Goofy.

So far, Noland says that Wilbur has been taking the new job in stride, with “a lot of belly scratches and a lot of ear rubs”.