A French bulldog has been elected mayor of a small northern Kentucky town.

Wilbur Beast declared a landslide victory over other candidates, tallying 13,143 out of 22,985 total votes cast, making him the most popular dog in the history of the town of Rabbit Hash.

Incumbent mayor, a rescued pit bull called Brynneth Pawltro – who held the position since 2017 – only received 292 votes.

Wilbur is pictured with his spokesperson Amy Noland after his election victory on Tuesday

(Pictured: A Vote Wilbur sign in the town of Rabbit Hash). Incumbent mayor, a rescued pit bull called Brynneth Pawltro who held the position since 2017, only received 292 votes

A beagle called Jack Rabbit and a golden retriever called Poppy came second and third in the race, making them Rabbit Hash’s newest ambassadors.

Another pooch named Lady Stone will keep her position, according to a post on the Rabbit Hash Historical Society’s Facebook page.

The newly elected mayor’s spokesperson, human friend Amy Noland, told Fox News: ‘It’s an exciting adventure and a deeply meaningful cause to preserve the river hamlet town of Rabbit Hash.

‘The town welcomes visitors and will continue to provide fun events for all ages to come to experience the nostalgia and charm we have to offer,’ she added.

To qualify as a mayoral candidate for the small north Kentucky town, challengers must be able to chase a rabbit from their home to Rabbit Hash town centre within an hour, the Independent reported.

Rabbit Hash has been electing dogs as mayors since the 1990s.

To vote, residents scrawl down the name of their favoured canine on a ballot paper and donate a dollar to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

Goofy Borneman-Calhoun, an adopted mixed-breed dog, was the first elected canine mayor of the town.

He was inaugurated in 1997 but did not make it to serve an entire term, passing away in July 2001 at the age of 16.