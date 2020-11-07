PARIS—French supermarkets are still selling pajamas for children under four years old. Clothes aisles for older kids are cordoned off. You can buy pots and pans, but silverware—classified as table decoration—is restricted. Computers remain on store shelves. Gaming consoles don’t.

Newspapers? Yes. The books section? Off limits.

An effort by the government to spread the pain of France’s second coronavirus lockdown more fairly among the nation’s retailers has forced supermarkets, which have stayed open, to limit the sale of nonessentials. The move has angered big chains and given little comfort to small businesses, which are fighting to get all retail restrictions lifted.

“It’s very French, and very stupid,” said Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the French retailer E. Leclerc, a large chain of supermarkets that scrambled to comply with the new rules. “We had a problem and extended it to everyone.”

On his

Facebook

page, Mr. Leclerc warned shoppers that “a real obstacle course awaits you!”

Last week, France started a second round of restrictions aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19 after the country emerged as the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, with surging infections putting a strain on hospitals and causing intensive-care beds to fill up. Data in recent days suggest the latest wave of cases on the continent might be starting to plateau.

Some stores that remain open allow shoppers to request an item inside a no-go zone, where a staffer can go to fetch it.



Photo:



PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images





Meanwhile, the French government has ordered retailers of anything but essential items to shut their doors, except for “click-and-collect” sales. The government earlier this week also started limiting larger stores that remain open, like supermarkets, from selling nonessentials. French officials said the restrictions would keep bigger retailers from taking advantage of the lockdown and stealing market share from smaller stores.

The new round of pandemic restrictions is rolling out just before the end-of-year holidays, a critical time for retailers big and small. When France first announced its new lockdown measures, it allowed the country’s “hypermarkets”—large stores like Leclerq that sell everything from broccoli to books and barbecues—to stay open and sell nonessentials, because they also sell food.

Booksellers, toy stores and clothing boutiques complained, and the government of President Emmanuel Macron ordered the big retailers to stop selling nonessential items as well. Stores have since rushed to block off aisles or cover shelves with plastic sheets. Lawyers have parsed the government decree to determine what is essential and nonessential.

Both sides say the measures are helping online retailers, like

Amazon.com Inc.,

that aren’t prohibited from selling anything.

“This situation of unfair commerce favors above all…e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, for which the government has imposed no restrictions,” said Romain Mulliez, chief executive of PicWicToys, a small retailer that filed a challenge to the government’s original order.

In the U.S., big-box retailers such as

Walmart Inc.

and

Target Corp.

faced similar restrictions from a number of states and local governments across the country earlier in the year. That hasn’t stopped their sales from surging during the pandemic. As many other retailers shut completely, e-commerce operators have sold nonessential items online or through curbside pickup.

The French government has defended its move, saying the country’s soaring infections require tough restrictions. It also says Amazon is nowhere close to taking over French retail. “E-commerce is 20% of the commerce in France,” said Cedric O, France’s junior minister for digital affairs, “and Amazon is only 20% of e-commerce.”

Frédéric Duval, who runs Amazon’s French business, went on TV this week to argue that Amazon is helping small French stores that have closed during confinement. The company is giving small French businesses three months of free access to sell their wares on its marketplace. It is also offering daily courses to help them do so—or, alternatively, to create their own e-commerce websites without joining Amazon.

The company generally makes money on its marketplace from fees and services it charges vendors.

“It’s absolutely important that all stores in France start selling online,” Mr. Duval said on French TV.

Some French shopkeepers are facing particularly dire circumstances during the pandemic, after several years of other retail disruptions. That included a drop in tourist shoppers in the French capital after terrorist attacks there in 2015. The yellow-vest antigovernment protests starting in 2018 forced many stores in central Paris to shut again, as did a lengthy public-transportation strike that began toward the end of last year.

“And now the pandemic,” said Carl Huguenin, owner of Artazart, an art bookstore and gallery in Paris. “When you have an economic model as fragile as ours, we have a little trouble imagining the future with optimism.”

There are still many ways to get nonessentials. Some stores that are still open allow shoppers to request an item inside the no-go zone. A staffer can then go fetch it for them. Some also offer “click and collect” services for some items, allowing shoppers to order online and pick up goods in stores.

The restrictions can lead to tension in the aisle, as some retailers elsewhere in Europe have found as similar curbs take hold.

“We sometimes have to play the police with customers who try to go behind the sealed-off areas,” said Olivier Sambia, an employee at

Kingfisher

PLC’s Brico-branded hardware store in Brussels. Belgium has put similar restrictions on big retailers.

The new rules have also created confusion among shoppers, he said. Plants, seeds and gardening supplies are still allowed in Belgium. Christmas trees aren’t.

“For the customers it’s annoying,” said Mr. Sambia. “They ask a lot of questions.”

—Valentina Pop and Sam Schechner contributed to this article.

Write to Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com